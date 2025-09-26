Bengaluru foundation launches theatre initiative for underprivileged 

<p>ANSR Foundation has launched an initiative for adolescents from underprivileged communities. Called Namma Dhwani (Our Voice), the initiative aims to use theatre and art to spark meaningful conversations. </p>.<p>The foundation is collaborating with Aravani Art Society to stage 30 performances across government, aided, community, and low-cost private schools in and around Bengaluru. “Each performance will be followed by Q&A sessions, so students can process what they’ve just seen and share their own thoughts,” Caroline Fernandez, managing director of ANSR Foundation, tells Metrolife.</p>.Bengaluru this weekend (Sept 26-27): From garba nights to circus showcase, here's what's happening in the city.<p class="bodytext">“Art and theatre can touch people in ways that lectures or textbooks cannot. We turned to this medium because it allows difficult conversations — around discrimination, substance use, or crime — to unfold in a relatable, human way,” she adds. The plays are performed by citizens from underprivileged communities. “This brings authenticity to the stage. Their stories and emotions resonate with young audiences, opening up a safe space for reflection and dialogue,” Caroline says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The foundation’s employees and Ride For Cause, a non-profit, will paint murals at schools and community spaces. Children attending the performances will receive a preventive health and art kit, with essentials like toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, crayons, watercolours and scrapbooks.</p>.<p class="bodytext">ANSR Foundation is the CSR project of ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited.</p>