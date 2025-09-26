<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Thursday approved a new Karnataka State Skill Development Policy worth Rs 4,432 crore, which covers a 7-year period up to 2032.</p>.<p>The policy majorly focuses on framing a Karnataka Skill Index, lifelong learning, reskilling and upskilling to match rapid technological and industrial changes among youngsters aiming to position the state as a premier hub for skilled talent and drive its vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2032.</p>.<p>The policy leverages digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence-driven tools for training, assessment, and career guidance through an unified digital portal. It also emphasizes international workforce mobility by facilitating global certifications, migration support, and specialized training.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sharing details about the policy, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood Sharan Prakash Patil said, “Though the department was established in 2017, there was no formal Skill Development Policy till now.” The policy will be implemented immediately by issuing a government order, he added.</p>.Supreme Court appoints committee to fix boundaries for leased areas on Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border.<p class="bodytext">“Integration of vocational education into schools, colleges, and universities through credit-based programmes is one of the important highlights of the new policy,” he added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The absence of a policy framework meant that skilling efforts were often fragmented across multiple departments. With the growing demand for a skilled workforce to meet state, national and global needs, there was an urgent requirement to streamline and integrate initiatives under a common vision and strategy. The Karnataka Skill Development Policy 2025–2032 addresses this gap by aligning skilling with education, employment, and industry requirements, while also ensuring inclusivity, equity, and future readiness,” the minister said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Patil added that through the policy Karnataka envisions a stronger skilling ecosystem that caters to the current and the future workforce requirement.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The government will introduce early interventions for school and college students with an aim to mainstream vocational training and build a wide range of capabilities that allows for greater adaptability and flexibility in today’s dynamic labour market. The government will also collaborate with industry and support initiatives aimed at upskilling and reskilling the current workforce, and facilitate formal recognition of skills acquired informally to boost the transition to formal employment.”</p>