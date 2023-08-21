Bengaluru garment factory worker dies two weeks after road accident

A 26-year-old man who suffered severe injuries in an accident in Ramanagara on August 4 passed away on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.
On the night of August 4, the victim, Raghavendra, was on his two-wheeler with a pillion rider when they collided with a concrete divider near Shaan Theatre on BM Road in Ramanagara. While Raghavendra sustained head injuries, the pillion rider injured the shoulder.
Raghavendra was initially admitted to Nimhans and was later transferred to a private hospital for treatment. His condition, however, did not improve. He succumbed to his injuries.
Raghavendra was employed at a garment factory in Ramanagara and hailed from Challakere taluk in
Chitradurga.
Labourer killed
A 50-year-old man was struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road near Nayandahalli junction around 8 pm.
The victim, Madi Alagan, reportedly tumbled onto the median, sustaining injuries to his head and face.
Alagan was rushed to Nimhans, where he passed away at 5.30 am on Sunday. Alagan is a construction worker, and resided with his family in Nayandahalli. Byatarayanapura traffic police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 and 304 (A).