'Bengaluru has India's second highest number of crypto investors'

India ended 2023 with nearly 1.9 crore cryptocurrency investors, out of which 8.3% were from Bengaluru, making it the city with the second interest in digital in the country, according to a report by domestic cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch. The top spot was taken by Delhi, which made up for 8.8% of investors, while Mumbai and Hyderabad followed suit. Together, the three cities made up for 20% of crypto investments in India.