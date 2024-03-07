Bengaluru: Heroic PSI rescues toddler from water sump

A sub-inspector stationed at the Byatarayanapura traffic police station in western Bengaluru earned accolades on Wednesday for his courageous act in rescuing a two-and-a-half-year-old boy from a sump.
The incident unfolded around 3.45 pm at BEL Layout near Byadarahalli, close to Magadi Road.
Nagaraj AR, who was on his way back to the police station from his nearby residence, heard cries for help from a group of women gathered near the edge of a 10-feet-deep water sump. Responding swiftly, he rushed to the scene to discover that a child had fallen into the sump and was unable to extricate himself.
Without hesitation, Nagaraj went down into the sump and successfully rescued the child. Though initially unresponsive, the boy regained consciousness after receiving CPR and is presently recuperating at a local hospital.
