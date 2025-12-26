<p>Bengaluru: A large number of people heading out for the long Christmas and New Year vacations virtually turned highways leading out of the city into parking lots on Thursday. </p>.<p>With Christmas falling on Thursday, followed by weekend (second Saturday and Sunday), many people took a day off on Friday, so that they have four holidays at a stretch, up to December 28.</p>.<p>Massive traffic snarls left thousands of commuters stranded for hours as the city’s entry/exit points buckled under the festive rush. </p>.<p>Travellers reported being stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours before even crossing the city limits. </p>.<p>Social media platforms, particularly X, were flooded with complaints. One user described the scene as “total gridlock,” while others questioned the efficiency of the toll collection system during peak holiday periods. </p>.<p>A senior traffic police officer from Kengeri said that the long holiday triggered a “massive” surge in incoming and outgoing vehicles. </p>.<p>“The congestion on Mysuru Road started early Thursday and it took until the afternoon to clear,” the officer told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>“This remains the only direct entry and exit point for those heading towards Mysuru, Gundlupet, MM Hills and further towards Ooty, Coimbatore and Kerala”. </p>.<p>Traffic police said toll booths act as a primary chokepoint. Even with FASTag, it takes around 30 seconds for a vehicle to pass through the toll, but when thousands of vehicles arrive simultaneously, they pile up. The traffic police are bracing for a second wave of congestion on Sunday (December 28).</p>.<p>Officials observed a shift in traveller behaviour, with many now opting to enter the city late at night to avoid peak-hour traffic. </p>.<p>“The incoming traffic on Sunday is expected to peak late at night. We advise motorists to plan their journey in advance and remain patient,” the officer said. </p>.<p>Cut-off box - Alternative routes\nAvoid NICE Road: Commuters are advised against using NICE Road to enter highway as it is currently experiencing heavy congestion. \nThe other way: Consider using Kanakapura Road or Kunigal-Magadi Road where possible to bypass main expressway toll. </p>