<p>Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association has urged Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> to ensure speedy completion of road repairs, citing a 50 per cent revenue loss from prolonged works.</p>.<p>It has also sought a 50 per cent cut in property tax, garbage tax, electricity charges, excise duty and licence fees to ease the financial strain.</p>.<p>Association president PC Rao said that businesses on Sita Circle Road, Dr Rajkumar Road, Masjid Road, Platform Road (Seshadripuram), and Mission Road were badly hit.</p>.<p>"No road construction is being completed within the stipulated timeframe. Projects that should take three months are dragging on for over a year," he said.</p>.<p>In a letter to Shivakumar, the association said: "We have seen a sharp decline in our businesses, resulting in a nearly 50 per cent reduction in our revenue. It's becoming increasingly difficult for us to maintain our establishments and pay rent, salaries, and other charges, including fixed electricity charges and licence fees that amount to around Rs 1.25 lakh per month. We urge the authorities to consider providing some relief, such as a 50% reduction in taxes and fees."</p>.<p>Other businesses, including bakeries, sweet shops and bars, are also affected.</p>.<p>Pedestrians, especially senior citizens and children, face difficulties navigating these roads.</p>