Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat to take 15 mins less

Bengaluru: Starting Thursday, the Yeshwantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express will complete its journey in 15 minutes less. It will cover the distance in 8 hours and 15 minutes, as against the earlier 8 hours and 30 minutes.
Train number 20703 will leave Kacheguda at 5.45 am, instead of 5.30 am, and reach Yeshwantpur at 2 pm. The timings at other stoppages will be Mahbubnagar (6.54 am/6.55 am), Kurnool City (8.29 am/8.30 am), Anantapur (10.29 am/10.30 am), and Dharmavaram (11.14 am/11.15 am).
Train number 20704 will leave Yeshwantpur at 2.45 pm and reach Kacheguda at 11 pm, instead of 11.15 pm. The timings at other stoppages will be Dharmavaram (4.39 pm/4.40 pm), Anantapur (5.03 pm/5.06 pm), Kurnool City (7.19 pm/7.20 pm), and Mahbubnagar (9.04 pm/9.05 pm).