Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat to take 15 mins less

Train number 20703 will leave Kacheguda at 5.45 am, instead of 5.30 am, and reach Yeshwantpur at 2 pm. The timings at other stoppages will be Mahbubnagar (6.54 am/6.55 am), Kurnool City (8.29 am/8.30 am), Anantapur (10.29 am/10.30 am), and Dharmavaram (11.14 am/11.15 am).