Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat won’t run on Fridays from December 4

<p>Bengaluru: The Kacheguda-Yeshwantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express (20703/20704) will not run on Fridays, starting December 4. </p>.<p>The train currently does not run on Wednesdays. </p>.<p>The timings, stoppages, frequency, and composition will remain the same. </p>.<p><strong>Kerala train downgraded</strong></p>.<p>The railways will downgrade the Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Superfast Express (12678/12677) from the superfast category to the express category with revised train numbers, effective December 3. </p>.<p>Train number 12678 Ernakulam–Bengaluru Superfast Express will now run as 16378 Ernakulam–Bengaluru Express. </p>.<p>Similarly, train number 12677 KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Superfast Express will be renumbered to 16377 KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Express. </p>