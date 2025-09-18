Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat won’t run on Fridays from December 4

The railways will downgrade the Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Superfast Express (12678/12677) from the superfast category to the express category with revised train numbers, effective December 3.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 23:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 23:07 IST
HyderabadBengaluru newsVande BharatDecember

Follow us on :

Follow Us