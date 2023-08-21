Bengaluru kidnap case: Habitual offender arrested

Police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old offender and his accomplice near Kenchenahalli in northeastern Bengaluru.
Police said Manoj alias Kencha, of Guddadahalli near Mysuru Road, and his friend kidnapped a man named Hari Prasad on July 16 from Yelahanka New Town for ransom.
Prasad had registered a complaint at the Yelahanka New Town police station. Police were in search of the suspects and arrested them on Saturday night.
A senior police officer said that Manoj has over 12 cases to his name in Soldevanahalli, Bagalagunte, Rajanakunte, Sampigehalli, Kodigehalli, Yelahanka and other police stations.
The officer noted that Manoj was arrested in a murder case and was out on bail. He didn’t attend court proceedings even after multiple notices. He got involved in a kidnapping case again, prompting the police to take strict action.