bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kristu Jayanti to host panel discussion on Nobel Prize winners 

This event is part of the college’s 'Nobel Prize Lecture Series', where academic departments present panel discussions and lectures focused on the achievements of Nobel Prize winners.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 00:04 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 00:04 IST
India News Bengaluru

