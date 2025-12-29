<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bda">BDA</a>) is fast-tracking the construction of a railway underpass near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/challaghatta">Challaghatta</a> using state-of-the-art box-pushing technology.</p>.<p>The project aims to connect Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) with Mysuru Road, easing chronic traffic bottlenecks in the area. With 29 metres of box-pushing work completed and only 13 metres remaining, officials said the underpass is likely to be ready within days.</p>.<p>Part of an ambitious eight-lane road project, the underpass runs beneath the Bengaluru–Mysuru railway line and is expected to significantly reduce congestion on the busy Bengaluru–Mysuru highway. The project was launched earlier this month.</p>.Bengaluru airport stretch gets a long-awaited breather; service road opens in Jakkur.<p>"Conventional construction methods would have disrupted train services. The box-pushing technique, which involves hydraulically inserting pre-cast 1,000-tonne concrete boxes beneath the tracks, allows work to proceed without halting rail operations,” an official present at the site said.</p>.<p>Local residents and commuters have welcomed the development.</p>.<p>Rajesh Kumar, a resident of the area, said, "We’ve waited for years for better access. This underpass will cut our commute time by half and reduce the chaos at level crossings.”</p>.<p>Arun Patel, a regular commuter on Mysuru Road, said the existing bottlenecks were frustrating. “The underpass will streamline traffic and help save fuel, especially for those who travel frequently to Mysuru,” he said.</p>.<p>Another commuter pointed out that motorists currently take a seven-kilometre detour through narrow village roads to reach the highway. “During peak hours, these roads are choked with trucks. The underpass will make the commute to the metro station much safer,” he said.</p>.<p>A local resident added that without the underpass, the Major Arterial Road (MAR) remained incomplete. “Once it opens, travel time to the city will be reduced by at least 20 minutes,” he said.</p>.<p>The BDA said the underpass would integrate with ongoing metro and road expansion projects. Once the structural work is completed, road surfacing and drainage works will be taken up to make the stretch motorable.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Key benefits</span></p>.<p><span class="bold">NPKL residents:</span> Direct access for thousands of site allottees.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Metro users:</span> Seamless connectivity to the Challaghatta metro station from the Magadi Road side.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Industrial hubs:</span> Easier movement of goods and workers from Kumbalgodu and nearby industrial areas.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Traffic decongestion:</span> Provides a parallel alternative to NICE Road, easing pressure on arterial junctions.</p>