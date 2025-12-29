<p>Chitradurga: The bodies of five travellers burnt alive in the bus inferno at Javanagondanahalli in Hiriyur taluk on December 25, were handed over to their relatives in Chitradurga on Sunday.</p>.<p>Bindu (28) and her daughter Greya (5) of Bengaluru; H C Manasa (26) of Channarayapatna in Hassan district; A M Navya (27) of Ankanahalli in Mandya district and Rashmi R Mahale (25) of Bhatkal were charred to death in the private bus they were travelling in. The bus caught fire after being hit by a container truck. A total of seven persons lost their lives in the accident.</p>.Days after Chitradurga bus fire, Seabird driver caught drunk at Bengaluru checkpoint.<p>The bodies were charred beyond recognition and hence DNA test was conducted at Forensic Science Laboratory in Hubballi for ascertaining the identity. The report reached the authorities on Sunday, after which the bodies kept at the mortuary of Chitradurga district hospital were handed over to relatives.</p>.<p>The police said post mortem was conducted on the body of bus driver Rafiq who died at a hospital in Hubballi, and the mortal remains were handed over to his kin.</p>.<p>Container truck driver Kuldip Yadav also perished in the accident. His family members arrived from Haryana and performed the last rites in Hiriyur, the police added.</p>