india

Chitradurga bus tragedy: Five bodies handed over to relatives

The bodies were charred beyond recognition and hence DNA test was conducted at Forensic Science Laboratory in Hubballi for ascertaining the identity.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 22:31 IST
Published 28 December 2025, 22:31 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentChitradurga

