Bengaluru: Man kills wife 'involved in theft case'

A 31-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife by strangling her and later surrendered himself to the police.
Police said Tharanath strangled his 31-year-old wife Sarita with a rope at their home in Kundalahalli on August 6 and surrendered himself at the Whitefield police station the same day. He was arrested for murder.
Originally from Mangaluru, the couple had been married for 11 years and had been living in Kundalahalli for the last several years. Tharanath runs a chaat shop in Whitefield. Sarita was a homemaker.
A police officer said Tharanath started to despise his wife after she was accused of theft when the couple lived in Mangaluru.