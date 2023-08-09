Bengaluru Metro: Two-hour disruption on Purple Line on Aug 10, 11, 14

Metro train services on the Purple Line will be disrupted for two hours for three more days to facilitate works related to opening two sections by the end of August, the BMRCL said on Wednesday.
No trains will run between Baiyappanahalli and Swami Vivekananda Road and between KR Pura and Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro stations from 5 am to 7 am on August 10 and 11.
Accordingly, trains will run only between Swami Vivekananda Road and Kengeri metro stations from 5 am to 7 am on those two days.
BMRCL had earlier curtailed the service until August 9.
According to BMRCL, train curtailment is necessary to complete signalling and other related works.
In addition, the BMRCL will run trains only between Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagar metro stations from 5 am to 7 am on August 14 to take up signalling and other related works for extending the metro from Kengeri to Chellaghatta. No metro services will be available between Kengeri and Vijayanagar.
After 7 am, trains will run as usual between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri and between KR Pura and Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro stations.
Train services on the Green Line will remain unchanged, the BMRCL added.
A senior BMRCL official said all signalling systems had been installed on the Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and Kengeri-Chellaghatta sections but more time was needed to test them.
"We have been testing the systems at night but the work spills over into the morning. So we need to halt train operations at these stretches for two hours in the morning," he told DH.
Decision soon on CMRS inspection
The officer said a decision about inviting the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) to inspect the two stretches would be taken next week.
The BMRCL previously stated that the CMRS inspection would take place after the third week of August, and both stretches would be opened to the public at the end of this month.