Bengaluru Metro: Two-hour disruption on Purple Line on Aug 10, 11, 14

Metro train services on the Purple Line will be disrupted for two hours for three more days to facilitate works related to opening two sections by the end of August, the BMRCL said on Wednesday.

No trains will run between Baiyappanahalli and Swami Vivekananda Road and between KR Pura and Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro stations from 5 am to 7 am on August 10 and 11.

Accordingly, trains will run only between Swami Vivekananda Road and Kengeri metro stations from 5 am to 7 am on those two days.

BMRCL had earlier curtailed the service until August 9.