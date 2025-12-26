<p>Bengaluru: A newly married woman is battling for life after allegedly trying to kill herself following a quarrel with her husband during their honeymoon trip. </p>.<p>The 26-year-old woman had married Suraj, a private company employee, about two months ago. The couple had travelled to Sri Lanka for a 10-day honeymoon but returned to Bengaluru within five days after frequent arguments, police said. On Wednesday afternoon, the woman was found hanging at her in-laws’ house in Ramamurthy Nagar. She is now on ventilator support in the ICU at a hospital. </p>.<p>Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, Ramamurthy Nagar police registered a case against Suraj and his family members for dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, a senior officer said. According to FIR, a grand wedding reception was organised on October 29, with woman’s family reportedly spending around Rs 40 lakh. But soon after wedding, she was allegedly harassed over gold ornaments and dowry. </p>