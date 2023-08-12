Bengaluru: Painter arrested for stealing jewellery

Police have arrested an Uttar Pradesh-based painter for allegedly stealing jewellery from the house he worked in. They have confiscated 100 grams of jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh.
The suspect, identified as Umesh Prasad Yadav, worked as a painter and secured the job through a contact at a residence in Basavanagudi. As time went on, he developed a close rapport with the household members, who granted him considerable freedom to come and go out of the house.
During his work there, he spotted where the valuables were kept. Just before he completed his work, he stole the jewellery and fled.
He has been booked under Section 379 of IPC (punishment for theft).