Bengaluru police arrest Haryana man for stalking Insta influencer

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested a man from Haryana for allegedly harassing and stalking a city-based fitness and nutrition influencer.</p>.<p>The arrested person is Sudhir Kumar, 27.</p>.<p>Police said Sudhir was following the 34-year-old victim on Instagram. The woman is also a native of Haryana, but has lived in Bengaluru for nearly 15 years.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that Kumar sent the woman obscene and sexually charged messages on the social media platform. The harassment continued on WhatsApp after he got her phone number.</p>.<p>On January 12, Kumar travelled from Haryana to Bengaluru, visited her gym and inquired about her. She then approached the South Women Police, who arrested the suspect.</p>.<p>Officials have urged victims to promptly approach the police if they face such harassment or stalking.</p>