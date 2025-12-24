<p>Bengaluru: With large crowds expected to congregate for Christmas and holiday festivities, the city traffic police have issued advisories for the Pulakeshinagar and Mahadevapura areas to ensure smooth vehicular movement.</p>.<p><strong>Davis Road closure</strong></p>.<p>In anticipation of a massive gathering at Holy Ghost Church, traffic will be restricted from 7 pm on Wednesday to noon on Thursday. Davis Road will remain temporarily closed between the John Armstrong Road and Cookson Road junctions.</p>.<p><strong>Alternative route</strong></p>.<p>Commuters travelling from Davis Road toward HM Road must take a right at the John Armstrong Road Junction, proceed straight, take a left onto Viviani Road, and then another left onto Cookson Road to rejoin Davis Road.</p>.<p>Parking is prohibited on Davis Road, Banasawadi Main Road, Wheeler’s Road, St John’s Church Road, Haines Road, and Promenade Road during this period.</p>.Bengaluru hotels, pubs ramp up hiring of bouncers, valets, service staff for festive rush.<p><strong>Mall rush</strong></p>.<p>Anticipating heavy footfall near Phoenix Mall, VR Mall, and Nexus Shantiniketan, curbs will be in place from noon on Wednesday until 11 pm on December 28.</p>.<p>ITPL Main Road will be a ‘No Parking’ zone from Shell Petrol Bunk to Garudacharpalya Decathlon, and from Medicare Hospital to the Big Bazaar junction, on both sides.</p>.<p><strong>Pick-up and drop-off</strong></p>.<p>For Phoenix Mall, commuters are directed to the Bescom office (drop-off) and Lowry Junction (pick-up). </p><p>For Nexus Shantiniketan, the designated points are Rajapalya and Aster Hospital, respectively.</p><p>Vehicles from Hoodi or KR Puram must turn at Shell Petrol Bunk and use the Railway Parallel Road to enter the mall via the rear gate.</p>