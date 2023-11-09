Bengaluru private schools irked by police notice to install metal detectors, CCTV cameras

A circular by the city police asking private schools to install metal detectors and safety equipment with technical specifications has caused major discontent among the institutions.
The schools have said that the police department has framed the rules under the Karnataka Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2017. DH has possession of the notice issued by a police station in Bengaluru South that asks schools to deploy equipment with minimal technical specifications (CCTV).
“(Such ad hoc framing of rules) has been questioned in the Karnataka High Court, which contended that common rules be framed,” said a management representative of a private school. “The Women and Child Welfare Department has even framed such rules, which the police department has violated (in their notice).”
The secretary of another private school in Bengaluru South quoted the notice, saying that schools must have an employee of an outsourced agency trained in operating electronic devices meant for access control and CCTV cameras.
“This is impractical since schools are still recovering from the losses incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the school official said.
Speaking to DH, D Shashi Kumar, secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools, asked how schools could be classified as public establishments.
"Even the court observed that rules framed should also be implemented in government schools,” he said. “Issuing notices to only private schools are discriminatory on the part of the department.”
Kumar also mentioned that the police notice is contradictory to the comprehensive rules framed by Women and Child Welfare Department.
What the police notice says
* Schools to run CCTV cameras 24/7 even when closed.
* Cameras should cover entrance and exit points, also parking lot up to 50 metres.