Bengaluru residents, political outfit fume over relaying good road

Bengaluru: At a time when bad roads in the city are crying for attention, the BBMP has re-asphalted a stretch in front of Sai Baba temple in Arekere, Bannerghatta Road, which was in a perfectly good condition.
The works have prompted residents and the Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) to question the misuse of public money in the BBMP.
Krishna Narayan, a BNP leader from Arakere, said this stretch of road was in good condition and did not require any relaying. "Roads typically require maintenance and relaying only after a significant period of wear and tear. Why is the public's hard-earned money being squandered on projects that are not necessary at all?” he said.
BNP founder Srikanth Narasimhan said the relaying of a good road in Arekere was a glaring example of misdirected priorities and misuse of public funds.
"When MLAs engage in such unwarranted projects, it appears to be a blatant effort to redirect public funds for personal gain under the guise of development. It is time for the public to demand accountability and put pressure on the government to hold the BBMP elections quickly," he said.