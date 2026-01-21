<p>Bengaluru: Double-decker buses are set to make a comeback on the streets of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a> for the first time since 1997, as the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) launched its 'hop-on, hop-off' sightseeing tour on Wednesday. </p><p>The new service will start from Ravindra Kalakshetra on JC Road, and travel through Corporation Circle, Hudson Circle, Kasturba Road and Vidhana Soudha, before returning to Ravindra Kalakshetra. Throughout the journey, passengers will have the opportunity to see popular city landmarks, including the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Vidhana Soudha, High Court of Karnataka, Town Hall and Visvesvaraya Science and Technological Museum. </p><p>The bus service was inaugurated by Tourism Minister HK Patil on Wednesday. </p>.IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Venkatesh Prasad places onus on RCB.<p>With three buses deployed for the guided sightseeing tour, the 'hop-on, hop-off' service, for the time being, will operate on a short loop on a pilot basis, before expanding to a longer route covering 26 landmarks. </p><p>"For a long time, these buses were being used only during the Mysuru Dasara. But we thought this initiative would put them to better use throughout the rest of the year. There are six double-decker buses in total. Based on the patronage, we'll decide if more buses need to be added," said Prashant Kumar Mishra, Managing Director, KSTDC. </p><p>The Ambaari double-decker buses can each carry 40 passengers — 20 on the air-conditioned lower deck, and 20 on the open-top upper deck. The buses will cover five trips throughout the day and avoid morning and evening rush hour. </p><p>A full-day pass has been priced at Rs 180 and can be booked online at kstdc.co.in.</p>