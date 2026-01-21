Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru roads see return of double-decker buses with 'hop-on, hop-off' sightseeing tours

The new service will start from Ravindra Kalakshetra on JC Road, and travel through Corporation Circle, Hudson Circle, Kasturba Road and Vidhana Soudha, before returning to Ravindra Kalakshetra.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 16:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsTrendingdouble-decker

Follow us on :

Follow Us