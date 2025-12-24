<p>Bengaluru: The Basavanagudi police have arrested a 46-year-old woman who allegedly stole gold jewellery from wedding halls on weekends, while working as a school teacher on weekdays.</p>.<p>Police recovered the booty worth Rs 32 lakh.</p>.BJP holds silent protest against Karnataka Hate Speech Bill .<p>Revathi, a native of Shivamogga and a resident of KR Puram, worked as a part-time Kannada teacher at a private school on weekdays. On Sundays, she would roam around the city, identifying wedding halls. Posing as a relative of the bride or groom, she would gain easy entry into marriage venues, interact with guests to avoid suspicion, and steal gold ornaments, police said.</p>.<p>Police said she was involved in at least three thefts. She claimed to have taken to stealing to raise money for her husband’s surgery, police said.</p>