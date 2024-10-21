Bengaluru schools to remain closed today as incessant rains lash city

<p>Bengaluru: All the private and government schools in Bengaluru will remain closed on Monday due to incessant rains, the Deputy Commissioner has directed. </p><p>The Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban Jagadeesha G has issued oral instructions to declare holiday in schools on Monday following an alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms for the next three hours.</p>.'1,500% return': Bengaluru man duped of Rs 6.5 crore.<p>Meanwhile, the DC has also warned action against the private schools which refuse to follow the orders. </p><p>"I have directed the Deputy Director to issue notice to such schools," Jagadeesha told <em>DH</em>.</p>