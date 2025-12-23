Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru South City Corporation to spend Rs 3,035 a month per stray dog shifted to shelters

The cost per dog has been arrived at considering the cost of manpower, administrative costs and expenses on medical procedures.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 00:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 00:14 IST
Bengaluru newsstray dogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us