<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru South City Corporation will spend Rs 3,035 per month on every stray dog that will be shifted to animal shelters. </p><p>According to a recent Supreme Court order, stray dogs in public places have to be shifted out. The corporation has called for tenders inviting NGOs and organisations for shifting and taking care of dogs. The successful bidder will be responsible to catch and transfer the dogs from public places to shelters, neuter and vaccinate them and take care of them. At the shelter, the dogs have to be fed twice daily and a veterinary doctor along with four assistants have to be available at the facility to take care of the strays. </p><p>The cost per dog has been arrived at considering the cost of manpower, administrative costs and expenses on medical procedures. The tender has been invited for the maintenance of 500 dogs and the expenses are expected to increase by 5% annually. </p>