Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC reserves order on RCB marketing head's bail plea

The court said the order will be pronounced at 2.30 pm on June 12.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 12:35 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 12:35 IST
Bengaluru newsRCBKarnataka High CourtstampedeChinnaswamy Stadium

