Bengaluru traffic cops step up to tackle pothole problem

Bengaluru: Fed up with repeated requests to the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to fill several potholes along the TC Palya junction connecting the Hoskote Road, the KR Puram traffic police personnel took it upon themselves to do the job.
This stretch sees bumper-to-bumper traffic in the morning and late evening, and the movement further slows down due to untarred and pothole-ridden roads.
Speaking to DH, a traffic police personnel from the K R Pura station said, ‘Traffic snarls increase on this stretch because of crater-like potholes. We filled these today, and the traffic movement was smoothened out almost immediately.’ The traffic personnel used five bags of cement to complete the job.