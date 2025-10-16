Menu
Bengaluru traffic policeman suspended for slapping motorcyclist

According to the police, the rider argued with them, prompting the constable to slap him. A fine of Rs 500 was later collected from him for the traffic offence.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 10:12 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 10:12 IST
Bengaluru newsBengaluru Police

