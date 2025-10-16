<p>Bengaluru: A constable attached to the Madiwala traffic police station in southern Bengaluru has been suspended after he was caught on camera slapping a biker during duty hours. </p><p>The incident came to light after passersby recorded the altercation and shared the video on X.</p><p>Gopal M Byakod, DCP (South, Traffic), said: "Accountability and respect go hand in hand. Action has been taken against the staff for misbehaviour."</p>.<p>He confirmed that the constable, Mallikarjuna Thel, has been placed under suspension after an enquiry. </p><p>The incident was reported on October 13 when the motorcyclist entered a one-way road near Madiwala. Two traffic policemen stopped him for the violation and began questioning him. According to the police, the rider argued with them, prompting the constable to slap him. A fine of Rs 500 was later collected from him for the traffic offence.</p><p>A day later, the video surfaced on X, showing the constable taking away the motorcyclist's keys and threatening to call the Hoysala patrol police. The clip drew widespread criticism online, with many demanding strict action against the constable.</p><p>"He should be made to issue a public apology. We all know how suspensions work in India — nothing changes,” wrote Venkatesh A on X.</p><p>Another user, Aman, said, "What will suspension do? He’ll be reinstated soon. He should be booked for assault."</p>