Bengaluru: Transport dept books 208 vehicles for operating illegally

<p>Bengaluru: Transport authorities have cracked down on non-transport vehicles being used by garment companies without paying taxes, passenger service vehicles operating illegally, and vehicles carrying excess loads. </p>.<p>On Tuesday, 11 teams led by Joint Commissioner for Transport (Bengaluru Urban) AM Shobha carried out a special drive against these vehicles in the Yelahanka and Devanahalli RTO limits. </p>.<p>During the drive, officials inspected around 650 vehicles, booked 208, and impounded 21, the department said in a statement. </p>