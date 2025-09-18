Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Transport dept books 208 vehicles for operating illegally

During the drive, officials inspected around 650 vehicles, booked 208, and impounded 21, the department said in a statement.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 22:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 22:44 IST
Bengaluru newstransport departmentillegal activities

Follow us on :

Follow Us