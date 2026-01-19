<p>Bengaluru: Police have booked three staff members of ICICI Bank for illegally accessing, downloading and sharing a woman’s account statements with her estranged husband. </p><p>The woman told police that Kavya Koli, her relationship manager at the Malleswaram branch, Chetan J and Sarthak Ray, working for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Koramangala, were behind the leak. </p><p>The woman, who works for a private company, holds an account with the Malleswaram branch. She was stunned when her estranged submitted her account statements during a court hearing. She later learnt that the bank employees had accessed and downloaded her bank statements and shared them with third parties without her consent. </p><p>The couple got married in May 2021 but later encountered marital disputes. They have been living separately. She has filed a dowry harassment case, and the matter is being heard by a city court. </p>.Telangana: 18 arrested for ‘mule’ bank accounts linked to Rs 547 crore cyber fraud.<p>During a court hearing on August 18, 2025, her bank account statements were shared by email, violating banking norms and customer privacy. </p><p>The woman complained to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too and had received a compensation of Rs 25,000, she told DH. </p><p>"My concern is about trust, privacy and accountability. Even though I never applied for or enquired about any insurance policy, I was shocked how Chetan and Sarthak managed to access my account details. I had opened the account one and a half years after filing a case against my husband. What is more disturbing is that while compensation was paid, no clarity was given on what action was taken against the employees involved. I was told it was an internal matter, but those employees continue to work as usual. As a customer, I have the right to know how my confidential information was accessed and by whom," she stated. </p><p>She said she was forced to approach the police after her repeated complaints failed to yield any response. </p><p>"Initially, there was reluctance to register an FIR, and only after I approached higher authorities was a case registered and transferred to the jurisdiction where the offence occurred. I also approached the RBI, which acknowledged my complaint," she stated. </p>.Bank of Baroda Assistant Manager booked for Rs 71.41 lakh ATM fraud in Karnataka's Bantwal.<p>"The misuse of my banking data did not stop at a privacy breach. My workplace was contacted, rumours were spread, and I was subjected to harassment that ultimately forced me to resign from my job. If this can happen to me, it can happen to any bank customer. This is why I believe the issue is not just personal but a serious public concern about how private banks handle customer data and how easily it can be misused." </p><p>After registering a zero FIR at the Koramangala police station, the case has been transferred to the Malleswaram police station. </p><p>"Notices have been issued to all the suspects to ascertain their role in the alleged data breach," a police officer said.</p>