Bengaluru woman held for robbing neighbour, gold worth Rs 1.06 lakh recovered

The suspect Rathna, 30, confessed to the crime following her arrest on September 25, police said.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 22:52 IST

Kamakshipalya police arrested a woman accused of robbing her neighbour in Kottigepalya when he was away and recovered 17.7 gram of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.06 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash.

The suspect Rathna, 30, confessed to the crime following her arrest on September 25, police said. 

The victim Mahadeva S, 35, went to his hometown in Mandya on September 17 to celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi. When he returned on September 22, he found that his house had been robbed.

After frantic searches, Mahadeva filed a complaint with the Kamakshipalya police who booked a case under IPC Section 380 (theft in dwelling house). 

(Published 28 September 2023, 22:52 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsbengaluru crime

