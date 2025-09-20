Bengaluru: Woman stabbed, sexually harassed, extorted by fellow resident in Whitefield PG

<p>Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed, sexually harassed, and extorted by a fellow PG resident in Whitefield early Tuesday morning.</p>.<p>The case grew complex after the suspect filed a counter-complaint, alleging assault by PG staff and residents.</p>.<p>The police arrested Sai Babu Chennuru, 37, an Andhra Pradesh native. The Tuesday morning incident sparked two separate FIRs.</p>.<p>The woman, a private bank analyst, said the attack occurred around 3 am at a White Rose Layout PG.</p>.<p>She opened her door after hearing the bell, expecting a friend. Chennuru allegedly forced entry, locked the door, and brandished a knife.</p>.<p>He stabbed the left side of her back, undressed her, clicked explicit photos and attempted to force her into sexual acts, her police statement reveals.</p>.<p>After threatening to murder her and kill himself, he extorted Rs 14,000 from her UPI account and demanded another Rs 70,000 before fleeing.</p>.<p>A friend rushed her to a private hospital where she gave her police statement.</p>.'Rs 10,000 fine, 4 months jail': Dakshina Kannada court punishes passenger for sexually harassing woman on KSRTC bus.<p>The police registered cases for trespass, extortion, attempted murder and molestation, an officer close to the investigation said.</p>.<p><strong>Conflicting version</strong></p>.<p>Chennuru's counter-complaint presents a conflicting version, claiming a two-month relationship with the woman and subsequent dispute.</p>.<p>He alleged PG staff Pradeep and Shiva, and three others, assaulted him around 10.30 pm that night.</p>.<p>The assault involved hands, wire and iron rods, causing severe injuries to his hands, legs and face, he claimed.</p>.<p>He was also hospitalised. His version triggered a second FIR.</p>.<p>The police confirmed both parties knew each other. Investigation continues to verify both complaints while the suspect remains in custody.</p>