<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Horticulture, in association with the Karnataka Shilpakala Academy, will conduct the second National Wood Sculpting Camp, from January 2 to 17 at Lalbagh.</p>.<p>As many as 50 expert sculptors from various districts of Karnataka and other states, including Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, will take part in the camp.</p>.<p>The sculptures created during the event will be added to Lalbagh's open-air Wood Museum, established in 2018 to display wooden artworks crafted from trees that have fallen in the garden due to natural causes.</p>.<p>For the camp, trunks, branches and other parts of over 30 large trees, including mahogany and eucalyptus, which had fallen over the past four to five years for various reasons, have been collected and preserved.</p>