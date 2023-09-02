Home
Bengaluru's Christ University hosts cybersecurity summit

Last Updated 01 September 2023, 20:55 IST
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 20:55 IST

Christ (Deemed to be University), Kengeri campus, hosted a two-day summit on cybersecurity. The event highlighted the significance and impact of cybersecurity during this era of rapid technological expansion.

The event featured law enforcement officers sharing their perspectives on cybersecurity.

It also marked the inauguration of the Advanced Research in Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity (ARDC) lab on the campus.

During his speech, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot emphasised the importance of cybersecurity in combating the rising tide of cybercrime.

Ashwin D Gowda, Indian Revenue Service, MD of Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, and Fr Joseph CC, V-C of Christ (Deemed to be University), were present.

(Published 01 September 2023, 20:55 IST)
