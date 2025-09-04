Bengaluru's five corporations get Rs 300 crore for administrative expenses

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has released Rs 300 crore to the five newly carved out corporations coming under the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) for administrative expenses, including payment of salaries.</p>.<p>The government has also approved the proposal of recruiting 500 engineers who will be responsible for all types of works in the wards whose boundaries are expected to be finalised in three months. </p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters after unveiling the nameboard at the head office of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), said the ground breaking ceremony for the new offices of the five corporations will be performed on November 1. “I have instructed the officials to fix boundaries of all corporations by installing signages so that there is no confusion,” he said. </p>.Open to renaming GBA: DK Shivakumar on 'ignoring Kannada' remarks.<p>“Earlier, the BBMP had 198 wards. Now, a proposal has been submitted to the government to form 500 wards in the GBA limits. This will bring administration closer to the people. Now, Bengaluru’s population has crossed 1.4 crore. On top of that, there is a floating population. Keeping this in mind, we will form small wards,” the Bengaluru Development minister said. </p>.<p>Shivakumar said the new areas, including panchayat limits, would be added to the jurisdiction of GBA in a phased manner. </p>.<p>According to the recent government order, each corporation will have two IAS officers, one KAS officer, two chief engineers along with technical and non-technical staff. </p>.<p>He urged citizens, including architects, to suggest designs for the five municipal corporation offices. “The best three or five designs will be selected. A prize of Rs 5 lakh will be given for this,” he said.</p>