Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's IGICH only govt facility to detect foetal defects

The hospital also houses the Center of Excellence for Rare Diseases (COERD) in India.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 22:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 22:37 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsDiseases

Follow us on :

Follow Us