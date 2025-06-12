Bengaluru's new SPV takes off with 11 engineers from BBMP

<p>Bengaluru: A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) tasked with executing large-scale infrastructure projects in Bengaluru will be headquartered in Vasanthnagar, at the former office of the now-inactive Bengaluru Smart City Ltd.</p>.<p>The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deputed 11 engineers to the new entity about two weeks after the state cabinet approved the formation of Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B. SMILE).</p>.<p>Apart from the BBMP's 'quota of engineers', the SPV is expected to bring on board professionals from the Public Works Department (PWD) as well as the private sector.</p>.BSWML floats tender for Rs 3,724-crore work in Bengaluru.<p>The BBMP chief commissioner will serve as the ex-officio managing director of the company. The organisational structure will also include a technical director, a superintendent engineer, and three executive engineers, among others.</p>.<p>Last week, the BBMP’s deputy commissioner (Administration) issued an order deputing the 11 engineers along with three clerical staff to B.SMILE, whose new head office may be fully ready in a month’s time.</p>.<p>As part of these changes, the government had earlier abolished the BBMP's engineer-in-chief position and appointed BS Prahallad as the Technical Director of the SPV. It also merged the Central Projects Wing with the Road Infrastructure (RI) Division, which is now headed by M Lokesh.</p>.<p>As per government orders, the SPV will oversee key infrastructure works such as tunnel roads, flyovers, elevated corridors, and underpasses — all pet projects of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. These include a 27-km elevated corridor from KR Puram to Yeshwantpur, a 15-km flyover between Hennur and Bagalur, and a 10-km elevated road from Hope Farm Junction to KR Puram.</p>.<p>Apart from two long tunnel roads crisscrossing the city, the SPV will also handle proposals to construct new roads along the buffer zones of rajakaluves (stormwater drains). There is also buzz that the white-topping projects may be handed over to this entity.</p>