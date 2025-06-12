Menu
Bengaluru's new SPV takes off with 11 engineers from BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deputed 11 engineers to the new entity about two weeks after the state cabinet approved the formation of Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B. SMILE).
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 20:41 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 20:41 IST
