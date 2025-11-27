<p>Bengaluru: A NICE Road toll operator was allegedly assaulted by a couple furious about waiting in queue on November 24.</p>.<p>Arun R Gowda, 24, working at the Bannerghatta Road toll gate, alleged that the couple also vandalised his office computer and threatened him.</p>.<p>Around 4.30 pm, Gowda was manning the toll booth when the couple arrived in a queue behind four vehicles. The couple got out of their car and allegedly abused him for the slow tolling process.</p>.<p>Gowda explained that other vehicles were ahead and he was only doing his duty. However, the couple allegedly barged into the booth, snatched the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) machine, and attacked him. </p><p>The man punched and kicked him, causing injuries to his right shoulder and cheek, while the woman hit him with a dustbin, Gowda claimed in his police complaint.</p>.<p>The injuries required a day of hospitalisation, Gowda said. He later approached the police.</p>.<p>Police are making efforts to trace the couple using the car's registration number. They have retrieved CCTV footage that recorded the alleged assault.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Gowda said the couple was headed towards Mysuru Road from Bannerghatta Road and that their car was partially damaged at the rear, from an earlier accident, before they arrived at the toll gate.</p>.<p>"They seemed to be in a hurry and vented their frustration on me. Four of my colleagues saved me while I was being attacked," he added.</p>