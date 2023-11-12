Bengaluru's top cops take to public transport

Bengaluru: Senior police officers from various divisions took to the metro and BMTC buses to mark World Public Transport Day, observed on Friday.
Foregoing their cars for a day, officials ranging from the city’s police commissioner to joint commissioners (traffic), deputy commissioners (DCP), and inspectors mingled with commuters on their way to the office.
While many officers found buses relatively empty, some experienced the rush of peak-hour metro trains, using the opportunity to engage with passengers. These efforts, alongside sharing their experiences on social media, aimed to promote public transport use to alleviate congestion and environmental strain.
B Dayananda, Commissioner of Police, took both the metro and the bus to Electronics City police station. He posted on X: “In solidarity with World Transport Day, all BCP officers used public transport to commute to office today. I used metro and BMTC bus to reach Electronic City PS to conduct annual inspection of the police station. (sic)”
CK Baba, DCP (Southeast) wrote: “We are committed to embrace sustainable transportation and do our bit towards reducing the carbon footprint. Let's ride together for a greener, more connected future! (sic)”