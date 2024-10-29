Bengaluru's voter count surpasses 1 crore

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru now has more than one crore voters. </p><p>On Tuesday, the BBMP published the draft electoral rolls as part of an annual exercise. Compared to the last revision carried out in January, the civic body has enrolled around 1.98 lakh new voters. During the same period, the names of 85,321 voters were deleted from the electoral roll, officials said. </p><p>Speaking to reporters, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">BBMP</a>’s Special Commissioner (Election) Dr Selvamani said citizens had a month (until November 28) to raise objections to the draft electoral rolls. </p><p>"We are holding four special campaign dates to enroll new voters, modify and delete the names of existing voters based on individual requests and internal reviews. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 6," he said.</p>.Congress government is not honest on internal reservation, using it for politics ahead of bypolls: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra.<p>Of the 1.02 crore voters included in the draft electoral roll, 52.69 lakh are men and 49.70 lakh are women. Another 1,831 voters come under the third gender category. Citizens can view the draft voter list on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in) as well as on the BBMP’s official website. </p><p>When the BBMP finalised the last electoral rolls in January this year, there were a total of 98.43 lakh voters in Bengaluru. </p><p><strong>Special campaign</strong></p><p>As per the directives of the Election Commission of India, the BBMP will conduct special registration drives on the weekends (November 9, 10, 23 and 24) in all its revenue offices and wards. A special campaign will also be organised at polling stations to raise awareness among people, officials said. </p><p>According to the BBMP, individuals born before January 1, 2007, can enroll into the electoral roll by visiting the election commissioner’s web portal (voters.eci.gov.in) or downloading the voter helpline app. </p><p>Earlier in the day, District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath held a meeting with the representatives of political parties regarding the publication of the draft electoral roll.</p>