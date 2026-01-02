<p>Bengaluru: To make meter reading foolproof, Bescom has started using automatic optical probe machines to gather readings.</p>.<p>Meter readers now connect the probe to the meter, and the machine automatically collects the reading and generates a bill, reducing manual intervention.</p>.<p>Senior Bescom officials said the system has been in use for three months and has improved billing accuracy.</p>.<p>"The automated systems improve accuracy and make the process tamper proof. This also improves transparency,” the official said.</p>.<p>Sources said the electricity company had received complaints that some meter readers recorded lower readings after being bribed by customers. The new technology would prevent such fraud.</p>.Auto driver found murdered in Bengaluru.<p>“Sometimes, we observe that the meter readings of a few houses vary drastically and have received complaints that our meter readers are recording lower values. The new system will put a stop to all such fraud,” a senior official from the meters department of Bescom said.</p>.<p><strong>Gruha Jyothi scheme</strong></p>.<p>Sources said such incidents increased after the implementation of the Gruha Jyothi scheme.</p>.<p>“Some house owners ask to be billed for readings within their eligible units. I have heard some colleagues do that for money,” a meter reader told <span class="italic">DH</span> on condition of anonymity.</p>.<p>While officials said meter readers recorded lower readings, citizens had a different view.</p>.<p>“Many record readings late, which increases our bills. Some have recorded random values without visiting houses, resulting in higher bills. I hope this technology ends such behaviour,” said Sahana B, a resident of North Bengaluru.</p>