Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bescom adopts optical probe machines for accurate meter reading

Meter readers now connect the probe to the meter, and the machine automatically collects the reading and generates a bill, reducing manual intervention.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 20:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 20:48 IST
Bengaluru newsBESCOM

Follow us on :

Follow Us