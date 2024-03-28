JOIN US
bengaluru

Bescom counters open on Mar 29, 31

The move is aimed at helping customers pay their dues since Bescom had deferred payments till March 19, owing to software updates.
Last Updated 27 March 2024, 21:58 IST

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) will keep its cash counters across all sub-divisions open on March 29 and March 31 (general holidays). The move is aimed at helping customers pay their dues since Bescom had deferred payments till March 19, owing to software updates.

“The online services of all five Escoms in urban areas were stalled due to the upgradation of software between March 10 and 19. During this period, consumers have not been able to pay their bills. To help them pay the pending electricity bills, cash counters in all sub-divisions will be kept open on March 29 (Good Friday) and March 31 (Sunday),” Bescom said in a release.

Earlier, Bescom had clarified that the company will not levy any penalty on the late payment of power bills this month.

