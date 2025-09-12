Bescom to launch fully online grievance redressal system in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Citizens will soon be spared trips to multiple offices for power complaints, with Bescom set to digitalise the Customer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF).</p>.<p>The new system will allow consumers to file complaints, track progress, and appeal at the district or corporate level entirely online.</p>.<p>Citizens often complain that their grievances have not been addressed and that they are made to run from one office to another.</p>.<p>Currently, grievances must be filed in person at the subdivision and district offices, with unresolved cases escalated to the corporate office.</p>.<p>"The new system will make the complete process online, eliminating the need to visit offices. Consumers can file the grievances online and check the status. If they not satisfied with the resolution or if there is no resolution, they can appeal to the district or corporate office. All of this will be online," a senior official from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (Bescom) customer service department explained. </p>.6-hour power cut; Bescom work affects several areas in Bengaluru.<p>The official said the system will also introduce automatic escalation if complaints remain unresolved within the specified timeframe. Subdivision offices must resolve issues within 45 days, district CGRF within 60 days, and corporate-level CGRF within 30 days.</p>.<p>"All proceedings will be saved online, and if grievances are not resolved within the stipulated time, they will automatically escalate to the next level,” the official explained.</p>.<p>From billing discrepancies to delays in power supply, complaints frequently reach the CGRF. The online system is expected to improve transparency, efficiency, and consumer convenience. Bescom aims to roll out the dedicated portal and mobile application within three months.</p>