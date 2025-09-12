Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bescom to launch fully online grievance redressal system in Bengaluru

The new system will allow consumers to file complaints, track progress, and appeal at the district or corporate level entirely online.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 20:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 20:04 IST
India NewsBengaluruBESCOM

Follow us on :

Follow Us