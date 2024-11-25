Home
Bhovi scam: Crime branch to probe suspect’s death

The Banashankari police registered an FIR on Friday and named CID DySP Kanakalakshmi, the suspect, after Jeeva S (33), was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Padmanabhanagar home in the wee hours of Friday.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 16:06 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 16:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newscrime branch

