Bhovi scam: Crime branch to probe suspect’s death

<p>Bengaluru: The inquiry into the suicide of a suspect in the alleged scam in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, who accused a senior CID officer of harassment, has been handed over to the Central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crime-branch">Crime Branch</a> (CCB) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>police.</p><p>The order was issued by Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda on Saturday, top sources confirmed to <em>DH</em>. An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level officer of the CCB will probe the allegations, sources said. </p><p>The Banashankari police registered an FIR on Friday and named CID DySP Kanakalakshmi, the suspect, after Jeeva S (33), was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Padmanabhanagar home in the wee hours of Friday.</p>.Bengaluru: Walk with ‘Pride’ for LGBTQIA+ rights.<p>Jeeva, who had a wood material shop in Peenya, also left behind an 11-page note describing the ordeal she allegedly faced during the inquiry.</p><p>Jeeva accused the CID official of refusing to accept documents and demanding a Rs 25-lakh bribe, stripping her bare, questioning her if she carried cyanide and harassing and publicly humiliating her.</p><p>The CID DySP was booked under Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>The scam in Bhovi corporation reportedly occurred in 2021–22 and involved bureaucrats and middlemen allegedly swindling large shares of loans under a job scheme for Bhovi community members. Three FIRs were filed — one each in Siddapura, Doddaballapur and Kalagi (Kalaburagi) police stations — which were subsequently transferred to the CID in 2023.</p>