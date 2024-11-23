Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bicep curls at a garadi mane

Traditional wrestling schools are a relic from the early 1900s. DH journalist Pranati A S visits two such spaces in Bengaluru and learns how they are adapting to modern times.
Pranati A S
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 20:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V</p></div>

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V</p></div>

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Biriyani and mutton chops at Ustad Kaale Bhai Akhada.

Biriyani and mutton chops at Ustad Kaale Bhai Akhada.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 20:45 IST
Bengaluru newsSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us