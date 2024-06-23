Bidare Agrahara Lake restored to its full glory

Addressing the severe water scarcity faced by Bengaluru, Alstom has collaborated with United Way Bangalore, an NGO, to successfully rejuvenate Bidare Agrahara Lake, situated in Doddabanahalli Village, Bengaluru East. The initiative is aligned with the larger ‘Wake the Lake’ plan.
This comprehensive restoration project has increased the lake’s water-holding capacity to 18 crore litres, significantly improving the groundwater table and reviving the Dakshina Pinakini River. It has led to the removal of 25,800 cubic metres of silt and 8,300 cubic metres of sludge from the lake, significantly enhancing its water quality and capacity.
Talking about the success of the project, Olivier Loison, Managing Director of Alstom India, said, “The Bidare Agrahara Lake restoration project is a testament to this commitment. With improved water quality and green covers, this lake has the potential to become a mini biodiversity hotspot in the future.”
The work that has gone into rejuvenation includes the removal of hyacinth, desludging, and desilting, strengthening of the lake’s main bund, inlet culvert construction, waste weir restoration, sedimentation ponds creation, and fencing of the lake to protect the boundary.
To promote biodiversity, an island has been created for bird perching at the centre of the waterbody, and various native tree species were planted using traditional, dense, and Miyawaki methods. Community amenities such as walk paths, benches, an open-air gym, and play areas for kids have also been established to provide an enhanced recreational space for greater community engagement.
Published 23 June 2024, 00:08 IST