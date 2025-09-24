Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Big boss watching! Digital billboard at Bengaluru's Trinity Circle displays traffic violations in real time

The billboard scans number plates through cameras, processes the data with AI, and flashes the results. Vehicles with violations see their number plate displayed along with details of their offences.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 17:09 IST
Bengaluru newstraffic violationsBillboardTrinity

Follow us on :

Follow Us