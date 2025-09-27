Big turnout in East Bengaluru for Cauvery water scheme against tanker mafia

<p>Bengaluru: Since the launch of Sanchari Cauvery by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in May, the East Zone has recorded the highest number of bulk bookings.</p>.<p>The state government initiative, aimed at delivering clean and affordable Cauvery water to residents, was launched earlier this year with the objective of dismantling the water tanker mafia.</p>.<p>Between May 9 and September 19, the East Zone saw the highest bookings at 7,680, of which 3,263 were bulk bookings, according to data shared by the BWSSB. Localities such as KR Puram, Whitefield and Sarjapur Road accounted for the majority of the bookings.</p>.Bengaluru man booked for creating fake documents to grab NICE land.<p>“This is the part of the city that has remained water-crunched, and we wanted to solve this problem through Sanchari Cauvery. Ever since the project was launched, the East Zone has seen high bulk bookings due to the high density of population and large number of apartment complexes,” said BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar.</p>.<p>To provide drinking water to these localities in a sustained manner, the BWSSB has issued long-term contracts for bulk orders, lasting up to one year. Overall, the organisation has collected over Rs 1.67 crore through the initiative.</p>.<p>“While the initiative is performing really well, we are also encouraging them to get Cauvery water connections. It’s an ongoing outreach project,” added Manohar.</p>.<p>The South Zone recorded the second-highest number of bookings, at 5,099, of which 2,276 were bulk orders — covering areas like Padmanabhanagar, ISRO Layout, Banashankari, Jayanagar and Tilaknagar. The North Zone followed with 2,738 total orders, and the West Zone with 938. Overall, the West Zone saw only 178 bulk bookings, while the North recorded 1,390 bulk bookings.</p>