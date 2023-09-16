Birth certificate can’t be denied when paternity is established: Karnataka High Court

“A mistake by the parents cannot put the child at a disadvantage since it is the child who is a petitioner now and is in requirement of a birth certificate with her name on it for use in her employment. The period of 15 years prescribed under the rules also do not make any sense for the reason that in those 15 years, the child would continue to be a minor. It is only after the child becomes a major, any action could be taken by the child to incorporate his or her name in the birth certificate,” Justice Govindaraj said.