<p>Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Bengaluru urban DC, seeking revocation of the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill, 2025, passed by the legislature recently.</p>.<p>The party held a 'silent protest' at the DC's office. Jayanagar MLA and president of party's Bengaluru district unit C K Ramamurthy said a party delegation comprising leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and his counterpart in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra, would call on the Governor on Thursday, to urge him not to give assent to the bill. </p>.<p>"There will be demonstrations across districts. If this bill isn't repealed, our protest will continue," he said.</p>.<p>President of BJP's Bengaluru north unit S Harish said the bill went against the spirit of the 'freedom of speech' and that 'Emergency has been brought back'. </p>.<p>The bill prescribes a prison term of 1 to 7 years and a fine of Rs 50,000 for hate crimes. In case of repeat offence, the person could face jail time from 2 to 10 years, with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.</p>